Lebanon's Education Minister Visits QF
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education of Lebanon, H E Dr. Rima Karami visited Qatar Foundation (QF) to learn more about its vision, mission, and unique ecosystem of education, science and research, and community development.
During the visit, the Lebanese Minister was given an overview of QF and Education City from the eighth-floor viewing balcony of the 2015 Building (QF headquarters) and met with QF representatives specialising in higher education and pre-university education.
The visit was intended to strengthen academic cooperation and the exchange of expertise.
Discussions focused on QF's role in, and contribution to, education in Qatar, exploring future-oriented education and digital transformation, and identifying opportunities for academic and scientific cooperation between educational institutions in Lebanon and QF.
The discussions also covered potential areas of collaboration including opportunities for exchange between faculty members and researchers from Lebanon and QF, enhanced student mobility across various academic levels, and joint supervision of doctoral research.
