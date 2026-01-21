403
Russia denies any plans to ‘seize’ Greenland, says US is aware
(MENAFN) Russia rejects claims that it intends to “seize” Greenland, with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stating that neither Moscow nor Beijing has such intentions, as reported on Tuesday.
Speaking at a press conference reviewing Russia’s diplomatic activities in 2025, Lavrov says, “We have no plans to capture Greenland. It’s not our issue. We think Washington knows well about the absence of such plans both in Russia and China.”
He also dismisses speculation about potential mutual assistance agreements with Greenland or Iceland, noting that “there are no conditions for such arrangements.”
Lavrov emphasizes that Russia is merely observing developments around Greenland and has no direct involvement, countering assertions that Moscow poses any threat to the territory.
The comments come amid US President Donald Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland, an autonomous territory under Denmark, which he frames as a matter of national security and as a measure to counter rivals like China and Russia, despite opposition from European nations.
Addressing Western comparisons, Lavrov draws parallels with Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, stating it is as critical to Russia’s security as Greenland is to the United States. He adds, “When they justify what’s going on around Greenland by saying that otherwise Russia or China would seize it, there is no proof of that. And in the West, economists and political scientists are already refuting them. We have nothing to do with this issue. We will monitor the situation.”
