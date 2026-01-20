German FM Wadephul: We Assist Ukraine To Block Putin's Plan To Break Resistance

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was emphasized on social media X by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, according to Ukrinform.

“In the coldest winter since the start of the war, Putin is covering Ukraine with waves of attacks on civilian infrastructure, as was the case last night. Hundreds of thousands of people are left without heating, electricity, and hot water. We will continue to support Ukraine in its defensive struggle against Putin,” the German minister wrote.

Wadephul emphasized that Berlin is helping Ukraine get through the winter, in particular by allocating additional funding for emergency generators, fuel, and heating systems.

“To help the people of Ukraine, who are also defending Europe's freedom every day, get through the winter as easily as possible, we are providing an additional EUR 60 million in aid, including for emergency generators, fuel, and heating systems. This is to ensure that Putin's plan to break the resistance does not work,” the foreign minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Germany previously announced the allocation of an additional EUR 60 million to support Ukraine in the energy sector and help it get through the winter amid Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

On the night of January 20, Ukrainian air defense units hit 342 enemy targets, including 14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 315 UAVs.

President Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics and instructed him to inform partners about this.