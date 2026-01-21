Nitin Rao On 'Taskaree': Emraan Hashmi's Calm Approach Helped Me Stay Present In Moment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) Actor Nitin Rao, who got to star alongside Emraan Hashmi in the latest release Taskaree, has heaped praise on the Bollywood star and said that despite being such a senior actor, he never made him feel that hierarchy on set.

Talking about working with Emraan, Nitin said:“Working with Emraan Hashmi was a very comfortable and enriching experience. Despite being such a senior actor, he never made me feel that hierarchy on set. From day one, everything felt natural and organic. We had a lot of conversations, and our scenes flowed effortlessly.”

He added:“There was no nervousness or hesitation from my side because he creates a very relaxed environment around him. His calm and restrained approach helped me stay present in the moment, and our performances naturally fed off each other.”

Nitin has worked on projects like Kaun Pravin Tambe?, Darbar starring Rajinikanth, and Samrat Prithviraj to name a few.

Talking about what made Taskaree an instant yes for him, Nitin shares:“Taskaree felt like a homecoming for me. I had previously worked with the same production house on Kaun Pravin Tambe?, so there was already a sense of familiarity and trust. When I came in for the audition, everything clicked naturally - both sides felt I was right for the role. What excited me most was how different this character was from what I had done before.”

“In Kaun Pravin Tambe?, I played Abhi Koravela, a real-life character who was soft-spoken, gentle, and calm. In Taskaree, my character operates at the ground level of Mumbai's smuggling network - rough, tough, and deeply entrenched in crime, where violence and execution are just part of the job. That contrast really intrigued me.”

She added:“It gave me a chance to explore a completely different side of myself as an actor and showcase my versatility, which is why I immediately said yes to the project.”

Delving deeper into the emotional core of his character, Nitin reflects on how different it is from his real self.

He added,“I am very different from this character. In real life, I'm calm, positive, and deeply connected to yoga and mindfulness. Playing someone who thrives in chaos and violence was a complete contrast - almost 180 degrees from who I am.”

“That's what made it exciting. I wanted to experiment and push myself out of my comfort zone. The response I've received so far has been very encouraging, which reassures me that the risk was worth it.”

Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web also stars Sharad Kelkar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Sandhu, and Anurag Sinha.