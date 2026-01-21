403
Syria declares four-day ceasefire with SDF
(MENAFN) The Syrian Defense Ministry announces a temporary halt in fighting with the Syrian Democratic Forces, introducing a ceasefire lasting four days starting Tuesday evening.
According to a statement, the ministry confirms that “all firing across all operational sectors of the Syrian Arab Army” stops beginning at 20:00 local time (1700 GMT).
The pause in hostilities “will remain in effect for four days from its date,” reflecting “the understandings announced by the Syrian state with the SDF” and coming “out of keenness to ensure the success of the national efforts being made,” as stated in the announcement.
The ministry emphasizes that it “will remain the shield of the Syrian people in all their components.”
It further notes that it “will spare no effort in this regard, in a manner that preserves the security, stability, and integrity of Syrian society.”
