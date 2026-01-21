Board Of Peace Charts A Path Forward, Collective Efforts Needed To Ensure Lasting Stability: PM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani affirmed that peacebuilding is a continuous process rather than a single agreement, stressing that the proposed Board of Peace offers a clear path forward as outlined by President Trump.

He emphasised that while the first phase of the deal has been implemented, it represents the beginning, not the end, of the process, requiring sustained commitment and coordinated efforts among all participating countries to ensure the Board becomes an effective and stabilising force.

This came during a conversation moderated by Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, with H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani at the World Economic Forum in Davos yesterday.

The Prime Minister said,“I believe that the Board of Peace is presenting a path, and President Trump has proposed this path to move forward.” He noted that the implementation of the first stage of the deal does not mean the process is complete, adding:“We have a lot of work to be done right now, and I think that all the countries that are joining this Board of Peace need to work hard and to make sure that this Board of Peace is functioning in a way that serves the purpose and becomes a stabilising factor.”



Over 115,000kg of Pakistani citrus sold at Al Wakrah Old Souq festival

Registration opens for free, discounted seats at private schools in Qatar Qatar's commitment to Palestinians won't be affected by any Israeli stances: Advisor to PM and Spokesperson for Foreign Ministry

Read Also

He affirmed Qatar's commitment to contributing to peace and stability in the region, acknowledging that there are significant challenges in implementation but noting that there are no alternative paths at present. He stressed that stabilising Gaza must be the immediate priority, ensuring the withdrawal of Israeli forces as soon as possible and enabling people to restore their lives. He said this should be the key focus of the Board of Peace.

The Prime Minister noted that while a ceasefire is in place, it does not yet amount to a complete cessation of tensions, underscoring the need for Israeli forces to commit to withdrawal to defuse remaining flashpoints.

He added that Qatar is working closely with partners in the United States, Egypt, and Turkiye to establish a mechanism that supports the newly formed technocratic government in Gaza, enabling it to assist the population and deliver a better quality of life.

Turning to economic issues, the Prime Minister highlighted Qatar's strong economic performance, noting a growth rate of 2.9% this year, with expectations for further acceleration driven by energy sector expansion. He acknowledged that increased gas production makes diversification more challenging, while underscoring Qatar's unique position in global energy supply, which remains essential for powering data centres and the growing demands of artificial intelligence and technology.

He noted that non-hydrocarbon activities now account for more than 60% of GDP, with further growth targeted, alongside rising foreign direct investment and inflation remaining below 1%. He said energy represents Qatar's strength, diversification its resilience, and technology its future, together forming a solid path forward.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Qatar's success in establishing multinational companies and global brands, noting that the country has invested in and developed around 44 global brands.

He said the focus now is to further strengthen national champions and expand their global presence, expressing optimism that the coming year will bring positive developments to support this goal.

Responding to a question on Iran, the Prime Minister said there are multiple ways to find solutions that address existing problems and provide security assurances that can bring prosperity to both the region and the Iranian people.

He stressed that Qatar is engaging with both the United States and Iran, reiterating that Doha does not want to see military escalation in the region.

He explained that Qatar's role as a partner and ally of the United States is to offer honest advice, emphasising that the best path forward is a diplomatic solution to the nuclear issue to avoid a regional nuclear race.

He said the current moment presents an opportunity for the region to come together, understand mutual grievances and concerns, and ensure that all parties feel safe and protected.

On Syria, the Prime Minister said that all Syrians aspire to see one stable and unified Syria, where people are treated equally, and their rights are protected. He stressed that the role of the region and the international community is to support Syrians in building their state, institutions, and an inclusive system that represents everyone.

Regarding Yemen, he reiterated Qatar's support for legitimacy, expressing hope to see Yemen remain united and for the outcomes of the national dialogue agreed upon by Yemenis to be implemented in a way that meets the needs of the Yemeni people.