403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian President, Kurdish leader hold talks on regional developments
(MENAFN) Syria’s President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Masoud Barzani, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party in northern Iraq, hold a phone conversation on Tuesday focusing on current regional developments and efforts to strengthen security and stability.
According to official accounts, both sides agree to maintain ongoing coordination and joint consultations aimed at promoting peace across the region and resolving disagreements in ways that protect the interests of all involved.
During the discussion, Sharaa underlines that Kurds are fully guaranteed their rights, including national, political, and civil entitlements, as stated by reports.
Barzani voices his backing for the recent understanding reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, according to the same accounts.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry announces a four-day ceasefire intended to support the implementation of the agreement reached with the SDF.
According to official accounts, both sides agree to maintain ongoing coordination and joint consultations aimed at promoting peace across the region and resolving disagreements in ways that protect the interests of all involved.
During the discussion, Sharaa underlines that Kurds are fully guaranteed their rights, including national, political, and civil entitlements, as stated by reports.
Barzani voices his backing for the recent understanding reached between the Syrian government and the SDF, according to the same accounts.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Syrian Defense Ministry announces a four-day ceasefire intended to support the implementation of the agreement reached with the SDF.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment