Saudi Arabia Car Rental And Leasing Market 2026-2031 Featuring Profiles Of Hertz Corp., Sixt SE, Avis Budget Group, Strong Rent A Car, Auto Rent And Other Key Competitors

The Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market is projected to reach a size of USD 3.07 billion in 2026, expanding from USD 2.87 billion in 2025. By 2031, the market could grow to USD 4.33 billion with a CAGR of 7.09% from 2026-2031.

As Saudi Arabia advances towards a diversified service economy, the industry demonstrates steady growth, driven by rising tourism, corporate fleet outsourcing, and infrastructure advancements under Vision 2030. Online booking platforms enhance transaction convenience and consumer reach. While short-term rentals lead in volume, the demand for long-term leasing is growing due to corporate cost optimization. Major industry players focus on integrating technology for enhanced digital convenience, predictive maintenance, and fleet electrification readiness.

Saudi Arabia Car Rental and Leasing Market Trends and Insights:



Expansion of Leisure & Religious Tourism - Religious tourism is a key market driver with Vision 2030 aiming for 30 million pilgrims annually, boosting rental utilization and reducing seasonality risks. The leisure sector also drives demand for longer rental durations, especially for premium SUVs. Enhanced service offerings like insurance and multilingual assistance are attracting tourist loyalty.

Vision 2030 Entertainment Mega-Projects - Initiatives like NEOM challenge operators to innovate with feeder services and mobility collaborations. Projects like Qiddiya and the Red Sea Project enhance the demand for commercial vehicles and upscale rentals, especially for incoming expatriates. Service hubs near major projects improve response times and vehicle availability. Inflation-Driven Cost Escalation - The market faces rising costs for fuel, parts, and insurance, challenging profit margins. Operators are resorting to strategies like bulk procurement and telematics-driven maintenance to mitigate expenses.

Other Market Drivers and Restraints:



Surge in Logistics & E-Commerce Demand

Government Fleet-Outsourcing Mandates Lagging EV-Charging Infrastructure

Segment Analysis

In 2025, short-term rentals captured 50.68% of the market by addressing tourism and business travel demands. The size attributable to long-term contracts is expected to double by 2025. Digital portals enhance customer flexibility between daily and extended plans. Long-term contracts provide a significant CAGR, aligning with broader market growth as corporations and government agencies seek predictable expenses.

The focus on low-emission vehicles aligns with corporate sustainability goals, fitting well with long-term leases. Economy vehicles hold a dominant market share, while the premium category grows at 7.34% CAGR, meeting the demand for luxurious travel experiences.

Digital booking platforms showcase premium options, encouraging upgrades. Rising incomes and growth in luxury accommodations further bolster demand for high-end vehicles. By 2031, the market for premium vehicles is expected to expand, driven by brand-specific fleet growth.

Market Segmentation includes Duration, Vehicle Type, Body Type, Booking Type, Customer Type, and Rental Mode. The market forecasts are detailed in USD terms.

