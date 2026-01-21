Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Launch Nighttime Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih
“The enemy struck the Synelnykove district with UAVs. The Vasylkivka and Rozdory communities were affected,” the statement said.
A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, Hanzha noted.
Fires broke out, and three private homes were damaged.Read also: Russians launch 749 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in one day, killing and injuring civilians
As previously reported by Ukrinform, two women were injured in the city of Dnipro as a result of a nighttime Russian attack, with damage reported.
Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration
