Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Launch Nighttime Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih


2026-01-21 02:04:58
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated on Facebook by Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

“The enemy struck the Synelnykove district with UAVs. The Vasylkivka and Rozdory communities were affected,” the statement said.

A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition, Hanzha noted.

Fires broke out, and three private homes were damaged.

Read also: Russians launch 749 attacks on Zaporizhzhia region in one day, killing and injuring civilians

As previously reported by Ukrinform, two women were injured in the city of Dnipro as a result of a nighttime Russian attack, with damage reported.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

UkrinForm

