Hearing Loss Pipeline 2025: Therapies Under Investigation, Clinical Trials Milestones, And FDA Approvals By Delveinsight Sensorion, Fennec Pharma, Sound Pharma, Decibel Therapeutics, Akouos

(Las Vegas, Nevada, United States) As per DelveInsight's assessment, globally, Hearing Loss pipeline constitutes 30+ key companies continuously working towards developing 35+ Hearing Loss treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

“Hearing Loss Pipeline Insight, 2025 " report by DelveInsight outlines comprehensive insights into the present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Hearing Loss Market.

The Hearing Loss Pipeline report embraces in-depth commercial and clinical assessment of the pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. The report also covers a detailed description of the drug, including the mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, collaborations, mergers acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Some of the key takeaways from the Hearing Loss Pipeline Report:



Companies across the globe are diligently working toward developing novel Hearing Loss treatment therapies with a considerable amount of success over the years. Hearing Loss companies working in the treatment market are Acousia Therapeutics, Decibel Therapeutics, Suzhou Pharmaceutical Technology Co.,Ltd, AudioCure Pharma GmbH, Sensorion, and others, are developing therapies for the Hearing Loss treatment



Emerging Hearing Loss therapies in the different phases of clinical trials are- ACOU085, Cochlear Hair Cell Regeneration, HY01, AC102, SENS-401, and others are expected to have a significant impact on the Hearing Loss market in the coming years.

In July 2025, Rinri Therapeutics, a University of Sheffield spinout focused on developing regenerative cell therapies for sensorineural hearing loss (SNHL), received regulatory approval to launch its first-in-human clinical trial. The UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has cleared Rincell-1, a pioneering otic neural progenitor cell therapy, for a Phase I/IIa trial. Initial clinical proof-of-concept data is anticipated within 12 months of the trial's commencement.

In February 2025, Currently, no drug has been globally approved for the treatment of sudden hearing loss. However, the innovative drug candidate AC102 has shown encouraging results in preclinical and Phase I clinical studies. Berlin-based start-up AudioCure Pharma, backed by investors, is spearheading its research and development. InfectoPharm, a well-established mid-sized company specializing in ENT, has now joined as a key strategic partner. Based in Heppenheim, InfectoPharm is leading the latest funding round and reinforcing the existing investor group, which includes lead investor MED-EL and early-stage backer High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF). The collaboration aims to advance the clinical development of AC102.

In February 2025, Sound Pharmaceuticals is excited to share that it will deliver four presentations at the upcoming Association for Research in Otolaryngology MidWinter Meeting. One of the key presentations, titled "The Development of SPI-1005 for the Treatment of Hearing Loss and Tinnitus," will be featured at the Pharmaceutical Interventions for Hearing Loss (PIHL) Satellite Symposium. Organized by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) Hearing Center of Excellence (HCE) committee, this symposium will offer an in-depth review of investigational treatments aimed at preventing hearing loss and promoting hearing restoration.

In January 2025, US-based dermatology biopharma Eirion Therapeutics reported positive findings from its first-in-human, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of its topical treatment for age-related hair loss, demonstrating a six-fold increase in hair count over placebo. ET-02, the company's most advanced therapy for androgenic alopecia, was evaluated in a trial involving 24 male patients across three US sites, successfully meeting its primary safety and tolerability endpoints. Additionally, Eirion Therapeutics is advancing a preclinical oral version of ET-02, further expanding its pipeline for hair loss treatments. In August 2024, Pelage Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company specializing in regenerative medicine for hair loss, commenced its Phase 2a clinical trial for PP405, a novel topical small molecule aimed at treating androgenetic alopecia (pattern baldness). The first patients have been dosed, and the study will evaluate the drug's safety and effectiveness. The trial plans to enroll 60 men and women, with PP405 designed to activate dormant hair follicle stem cells, promoting hair growth

Hearing Loss Overview

Hearing loss is a common sensory disorder characterized by partial or complete inability to hear sounds in one or both ears. It can be congenital or acquired and may result from aging, genetic factors, prolonged noise exposure, infections, ototoxic drugs, or underlying medical conditions. Hearing loss is broadly classified into conductive, sensorineural, and mixed types, depending on the affected part of the auditory system. The condition can significantly impact communication, cognitive health, social interaction, and overall quality of life. Management options include hearing aids, cochlear implants, medical or surgical interventions, and emerging gene- and cell-based therapies aimed at restoring auditory function.

Emerging Hearing Loss Drugs Under Different Phases of Clinical Development Include:



ACOU085: Acousia Therapeutics

Cochlear Hair Cell Regeneration: Decibel Therapeutics

HY01: Suzhou Pharmaceutical Technology Co.,Ltd

AC102: AudioCure Pharma GmbH SENS-401: Sensorion

Hearing Loss Route of Administration

Hearing Loss pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs, such as



Intra-articular

Intraocular

Intrathecal

Intravenous

Ophthalmic

Oral

Parenteral

Subcutaneous

Topical Transdermal

Hearing Loss Molecule Type

Hearing Loss Products have been categorized under various Molecule types, such as



Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

Oligonucleotide

Peptide Small molecule

Hearing Loss Pipeline Therapeutics Assessmen t



Hearing Loss Assessment by Product Type

Hearing Loss By Stage and Product Type

Hearing Loss Assessment by Route of Administration

Hearing Loss By Stage and Route of Administration

Hearing Loss Assessment by Molecule Type Hearing Loss by Stage and Molecule Type

DelveInsight's Hearing Loss Report covers around 35+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late-stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I)

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration

Some of the key companies in the Hearing Loss Therapeutics Market include:

Key companies developing therapies for Hearing Loss are - Sensorion, Fennec Pharmaceuticals, Sound Pharmaceuticals, Decibel Therapeutics, Akouos, and others.

Hearing Loss Pipeline Analysis:

The Hearing Loss pipeline report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Hearing Loss with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Hearing Loss Treatment.

Hearing Loss key companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Hearing Loss Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Hearing Loss market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher's proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university websites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Hearing Loss Pipeline Market Drivers

Rise in the Incidence of Hearing Loss, rising Awareness and Initiatives about Hearing loss are some of the important factors that are fueling the Hearing Loss Market.

Hearing Loss Pipeline Market Barriers

However, high Cost of treatment, presence of Substitute Products and other factors are creating obstacles in the Hearing Loss Market growth.

Scope of Hearing Loss Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Key Hearing Loss Companies: Acousia Therapeutics, Decibel Therapeutics, Suzhou Pharmaceutical Technology Co.,Ltd, AudioCure Pharma GmbH, Sensorion, and others

Key Hearing Loss Therapies: ACOU085, Cochlear Hair Cell Regeneration, HY01, AC102, SENS-401, and others

Hearing Loss Therapeutic Assessment: Hearing Loss current marketed and Hearing Loss emerging therapies Hearing Loss Market Dynamics: Hearing Loss market drivers and Hearing Loss market barriers

Table of Contents

1. Hearing Loss Report Introduction

2. Hearing Loss Executive Summary

3. Hearing Loss Overview

4. Hearing Loss- Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5. Hearing Loss Pipeline Therapeutics

6. Hearing Loss Late Stage Products (Phase II/III)

7. Hearing Loss Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

8. Hearing Loss Early Stage Products (Phase I)

9. Hearing Loss Preclinical Stage Products

10. Hearing Loss Therapeutics Assessment

11. Hearing Loss Inactive Products

12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis

13. Hearing Loss Key Companies

14. Hearing Loss Key Products

15. Hearing Loss Unmet Needs

16. Hearing Loss Market Drivers and Barriers

17. Hearing Loss Future Perspectives and Conclusion

18. Hearing Loss Analyst Views

19. Appendix

20. About DelveInsight

