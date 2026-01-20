403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Reclaims The Lead Overnight As Central-Bank Demand Outmuscles Silver
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Gold's latest jump did not look like the old script, where silver ran first and gold followed. The surge that carried bullion above $4,700 and toward the $4,718 area arrived as Europe slept, and it arrived with silver barely responding.
That is the story traders are now trying to price: the leadership inside the precious-metals complex has rotated back to gold. Part of the explanation is simple and structural. Central banks buy gold, not silver, and that bid does not need a headline every night to show up.
China's central bank has been reported as a steady buyer for more than a year, and Reuters has described a broader reserve shift away from Treasuries toward bullion among multiple countries.
That kind of demand tends to hit in the time zone where official-sector flows and regional bullion markets are most active, which is why the strongest pulses are increasingly seen in Asia.
The timing also matters because the geopolitical backdrop has changed from inflation anxiety to policy credibility. In recent sessions, investors have treated tariff threats and growing noise around U.S. institutions as reasons to own assets that sit outside political discretion.
That message has been amplified by the Greenland-linked tariff shock that rattled European markets and pushed safe-haven demand higher.
Silver's reluctance is the other half of the puzzle. Silver had been the momentum trade, surging rapidly and flashing crowded positioning signals. Once a market becomes a magnet for leveraged money, it becomes vulnerable to small rule changes.
Reuters has reported Chinese exchanges tightening margin requirements earlier this month, and that kind of move tends to hit the most speculative corners first. Silver also carries an industrial identity that can complicate its safe-haven role during risk shocks.
The charts reflect the rotation. Around 07:44 UTC on January 20, gold was holding near $4,718 on the daily and 4-hour views, while silver hovered around $94.5 and looked steadier than its prior spikes.
Weekly momentum stayed high, with gold's RSI around the mid-70s and silver's closer to the mid-80s, a classic sign that silver may need consolidation. ETF positioning remains large and can still amplify swings.
Recent data showed SPDR Gold holdings around 1,085.67 tonnes and iShares Silver holdings near 16,073 tonnes, with heavy SLV share turnover in mid-January. The difference is intent: gold is being treated as reserve insurance, while silver is being treated as a trade.
Sources: Reuters, January 13–16, 2026; Reuters global markets wrap, January 14, 2026; The Guardian, January 19, 2026.
Gold's biggest bursts are now arriving during Asian hours, while silver is stalling after its earlier sprint.
The shift reflects who is buying: central banks and cautious institutions want gold, not silver.
Political risk and tariff threats added fuel, but the new pattern is demand-led, not just fear-led.
Gold's latest jump did not look like the old script, where silver ran first and gold followed. The surge that carried bullion above $4,700 and toward the $4,718 area arrived as Europe slept, and it arrived with silver barely responding.
That is the story traders are now trying to price: the leadership inside the precious-metals complex has rotated back to gold. Part of the explanation is simple and structural. Central banks buy gold, not silver, and that bid does not need a headline every night to show up.
China's central bank has been reported as a steady buyer for more than a year, and Reuters has described a broader reserve shift away from Treasuries toward bullion among multiple countries.
That kind of demand tends to hit in the time zone where official-sector flows and regional bullion markets are most active, which is why the strongest pulses are increasingly seen in Asia.
The timing also matters because the geopolitical backdrop has changed from inflation anxiety to policy credibility. In recent sessions, investors have treated tariff threats and growing noise around U.S. institutions as reasons to own assets that sit outside political discretion.
That message has been amplified by the Greenland-linked tariff shock that rattled European markets and pushed safe-haven demand higher.
Silver's reluctance is the other half of the puzzle. Silver had been the momentum trade, surging rapidly and flashing crowded positioning signals. Once a market becomes a magnet for leveraged money, it becomes vulnerable to small rule changes.
Reuters has reported Chinese exchanges tightening margin requirements earlier this month, and that kind of move tends to hit the most speculative corners first. Silver also carries an industrial identity that can complicate its safe-haven role during risk shocks.
The charts reflect the rotation. Around 07:44 UTC on January 20, gold was holding near $4,718 on the daily and 4-hour views, while silver hovered around $94.5 and looked steadier than its prior spikes.
Weekly momentum stayed high, with gold's RSI around the mid-70s and silver's closer to the mid-80s, a classic sign that silver may need consolidation. ETF positioning remains large and can still amplify swings.
Recent data showed SPDR Gold holdings around 1,085.67 tonnes and iShares Silver holdings near 16,073 tonnes, with heavy SLV share turnover in mid-January. The difference is intent: gold is being treated as reserve insurance, while silver is being treated as a trade.
Sources: Reuters, January 13–16, 2026; Reuters global markets wrap, January 14, 2026; The Guardian, January 19, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment