Ecuador Construction Industry Report 2025: Growth To Slow In 2026 To 1.1% After Growth Of 3.8% In 2025 - Forecasts To 2029

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in Ecuador's construction industry include growth from tourism and investments in leisure, hospitality, logistics, residential, and transport infrastructure. Public-Private Partnerships and major road and port projects further drive development, despite budgetary constraints impacting energy and utilities sectors.

The construction industry in Ecuador was expected to return to its growth momentum in 2025, registering an annual growth of 3.8% in real terms this year - up from an annual fall of 7.8% in 2024.

The construction industry in Ecuador was expected to return to its growth momentum in 2025, registering an annual growth of 3.8% in real terms this year - up from an annual fall of 7.8% in 2024.

Growth is driven by low-base effect, coupled with a rise in tourism activities, and investments in the leisure and hospitality and logistics infrastructure. According to the Banco Central del Ecuador (BCE), the construction industry's value-add grew by 4% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half of 2025.

Growth in the industry is expected to slow to 1.1% in 2026, owing to an anticipated weakness in infrastructure and energy and utilities sectors, amid budgetary cuts. In November 2025, Ecuador's government reduced the public investment budget for 2026 by 10%, allocating $2.2 billion to the Annual Investment Plan (PAI) - down from $2.4 billion in 2025.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth rate of 4.2%, between 2027 and 2029, supported by investments in residential and transport infrastructure projects. In June 2025, Ecuador announced 12 Public-Private Partnership (PPP) infrastructure projects, with a total investment potential of over $7.5 billion.

The portfolio includes significant road corridors such as Manta-Quevedo, Montecristi-Jipijapa-La Cadena, Pifo -"Y" de Baeza, Guayaquil Southern Viaduct, Bahia-Cojimies, Ambato-Banos-Puyo, Loja-Catamayo, and Buena Fe-Babahoyo-Jujan, as well as major port terminals in Esmeraldas and Guayaquil, and large-scale hydroelectric projects - notably, Cardenillo and Santiago.

The Guayaquil Southern Viaduct is valued at $960.8 million, while the Santiago hydroelectric project accounts for $3.6 billion. The International Finance Corporation (IFC) is advising on the structuring of three key road projects, and the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is supporting the Guayaquil Southern Viaduct project.

Report Scope



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Ecuador, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Latest news and developments

4 Project analytics

5 Construction Market Data

6 Risk Profile

7 Appendix

