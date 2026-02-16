403
Omani, Iranian Fms Stress Importance Of Consensus For Tehran-Washington Deal
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi emphasized on Monday the importance of working to promote understanding and consensus in order to reach an agreement between Tehran and Washington.
In a press release, the Omani Foreign Ministry stated that the two ministers met in Geneva to finalize preparations for the second round of indirect Iranian-American negotiations. The high-stakes talks are scheduled to take place on Tuesday in the Swiss city under Omani auspices.
The Ministry quoted Al-Busaidi as affirming the Sultanate of Oman's steadfast approach in supporting dialogue and diplomacy, and its commitment to continuing to contribute to these efforts that support security, peace, and stability, and spare the region and its people the ravages of wars and conflicts.
The Sultanate of Oman hosted the first round of Iranian-American negotiations in Muscat on February 6th, aimed at reaching an agreement between the two sides.
The indirect talks were attended by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, and a senior advisor to President Donald Trump Jared Kushner. (end)
