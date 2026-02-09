403
Socialist Seguro Claims Portugal’s Presidency
(MENAFN) Antonio Jose Seguro of the Opposition Socialist Party (PS) has claimed Portugal's presidency following a decisive victory in Sunday's runoff election, capturing 66.2% of votes cast.
The National Electoral Commission confirmed the final tally shows Seguro defeating far-right Chega party leader Andre Ventura, who garnered 33.8% support. Over 11 million eligible voters participated in the historic contest.
Seguro, 63, now becomes Portugal's eighth president since the nation's democratic transition in 1974. He replaces Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, constitutionally barred from seeking a third consecutive term.
Prime Minister Luis Montenegro publicly acknowledged Seguro's electoral triumph despite his own party's crushing loss. Addressing media in Porto, Montenegro pledged governmental continuity, asserting Portuguese citizens desire political stability even as his minority administration faces significant setbacks.
Ventura, the far-right challenger, conceded gracefully after attending church services, extending congratulations and expressing full acceptance of the electoral outcome. He emphasized Portugal's need for responsible political leadership moving forward.
The newly elected president addressed reporters briefly while traveling from his residence to the Socialist Party's election headquarters at the Caldas da Rainha Cultural Center. Seguro praised Portuguese voters' democratic commitment and expressed confidence in earning their trust, vowing to prioritize national service and future-focused governance.
Approximately 51% of registered voters turned out despite severe weather conditions and an ongoing state of emergency triggered by torrential rainfall.
This runoff represents just the second instance in Portugal's democratic era requiring a presidential second round. The January 18 first-round results placed Seguro at 31% and Ventura at 23%, forcing the decisive rematch. The governing Social Democratic Party (PSD) candidate, Luis Marques Mendes, secured merely 11% in the initial vote, eliminating him from contention.
Seguro previously led the Socialist Party from 2011-2014 and served as deputy prime minister during 2001-2002.
