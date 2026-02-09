Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol Starrer Film Continues Strong Run

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: The magic of Sunny Deol's film Border 2 is still being seen at the box office. The film was released in theaters on January 23, on the occasion of Republic Day. It has been 17 days since the movie's release

Sunny Deol's film Border 2 has made a killing at the box office. It has become the highest-grossing movie of 2026. According to sacnilk, the film collected ₹5.79 crore on its third Sunday, the 17th day. This is more than Saturday's earnings.

Border 2 opened with ₹30 crore. On the second day, it earned ₹36.5 crore. Its third-day collection was ₹54.5 crore. On the fourth day, it did a massive business of ₹59 crore. In its first week, it collected ₹224.25 crore. In the second week, its earnings were ₹70.15 crore.

Border 2 has earned a net of ₹308.29 crore at the Indian box office. With this figure, the film has surpassed movies like Dhoom (₹290 crore) and Sultan (₹300 crore). The film has done a business of ₹440.55 crore at the worldwide box office.

Border 2 is now Sunny Deol's second highest-grossing film, after Gadar 2 (₹525.7 crore). Jaat is third (₹88.72 crore), followed by Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Director Anurag Singh's Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh and Sonam Bajwa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and JP Dutta on a ₹275 crore budget.

Just so you know, Sunny Deol's Border 2 is a sequel to the 1997 film Border. Its writer-director and producer was JP Dutta. This multi-starrer war drama was made on a budget of ₹12 crore and collected over ₹66 crore.