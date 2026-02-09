'It's A Proud Moment': BJP, JD(U) On Nitin Nabin's Visit To Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) As BJP national president Nitin Nabin is on a visit to Bihar for the first time after assuming the party's top post, leaders of the BJP and its JD(U) on Monday described the development as a 'proud moment' for the state and said preparations were underway in Patna to welcome him.

Nabin, who represents the Bankipur seat in the Bihar Assembly, is scheduled to attend the Budget Session of the Bihar Legislative Assembly this week. His visit is being seen as significant, as it will be his first appearance in the state after becoming the BJP's national president.

Speaking to IANS, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said the occasion marked a special day for the people of Bihar.“It is a pleasant day as a son of Bihar, a true pride of the state, and a 45-year-old youth leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party -- the world's largest political party -- is arriving as its National President. The entire city of Patna is beautifully decorated and is ready to welcome him,” he said.

LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary also expressed excitement, saying Nabin's visit carried emotional significance as Patna was both his birthplace and his karmabhoomi.“It will be his first visit after becoming National President of the BJP. It's his birthplace and his 'Karmbhumi.' NDA leaders are excited about it, and I expect that he will go back to Delhi with the same excitement,” she said.

JD(U) spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan termed Nabin's elevation and visit a matter of pride for the entire state.“It's a proud moment for 14 crore Biharis. In the BJP's history, it has happened for the first time that a leader from Bihar has been given the opportunity to lead the party. He has served Bihar with dedication. We want to congratulate him. I hope under his leadership, the party will progress towards great things and deal with all challenges,” he said.

Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai said the atmosphere in Patna was celebratory, with BJP workers preparing a grand welcome.“The whole of Patna has been decorated. The most important thing is that BJP workers are celebrating his arrival and preparing for his welcome. The general public is also enthusiastic and ready to receive him. Our respected National President, Nitin Nabin, is a youth leader, and among the youth, there is strong faith in the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Rai told IANS.

According to party sources, Nabin is expected to meet the Bihar BJP legislature party leader and members at the party office in Patna on Monday evening. On Tuesday, he will attend the Bihar Assembly session for the first time since being elected the BJP chief.

Nitin Nabin took over as the BJP's 12th national president on January 20 after being elected unopposed to the top position. His appointment was viewed as a major organisational decision, reflecting the party's push for generational change.

In a surprise move earlier, the BJP had appointed the 45-year-old leader as the party's national working president on December 14 last year, signalling a leadership transition within the ruling party.