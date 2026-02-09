403
Turkish Star Yildiz Renews Contract with Juventus
(MENAFN) Juventus has secured the long-term future of Turkish sensation Kenan Yildiz, finalizing a contract extension Saturday that binds the rising talent to the Italian giants until June 2030.
The Serie A powerhouse announced the landmark deal in an official statement declaring: "Kenan Yildiz's story with Juventus is continuing - the no.10 has renewed his contract to keep him in bianconero until 30 June, 2030."
Juventus praised the 20-year-old's character and alignment with the club's core principles, stating: "Kenan embodies leadership, sacrifice, and the constant pursuit of improvement. He is the personification of Juventus' values, and he carries them onto the pitch in every game he plays."
The left winger expressed deep emotional ties to the Turin-based club, telling reporters: "I'm very happy to renew here, as this club is a family to me." He continued: "I'm sure we'll do great things together. I love Juventus. I'm sure that I will always have the fans and my family behind me."
Yildiz has delivered impressive numbers since arriving at Juventus in 2022, netting nine goals across 31 appearances this campaign. The Turkish international also claimed the 2023-24 Italian Cup trophy during his tenure.
The extended agreement represents a significant commitment from Juventus to build around the young attacker, who has rapidly established himself as a key figure in the club's attacking strategy.
