Video: Bomb Threats Sent To 9 Delhi Schools Probe Underway

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Bomb threat emails were sent to nine schools across India's national capital on Monday morning, according to the Delhi Police.

The threats were received through emails between 8.30 am and 9am. Following the alerts, Delhi Police, fire department teams, and bomb disposal squads were immediately rushed to the affected schools.

In South Delhi, three schools received bomb threats. These include Air Force School on Lodhi Road, KR Mangalam School, and The Indian School in Sadiq Nagar.

Other schools that received bomb threat emails include Loreto Convent School in Delhi Cantt, Cambridge School in Srinivasanpuri, Venkateshwar School in Rohini, Cambridge School in New Friends Colony, CM School in Rohini, DTA School in INA, and Bal Bharati School in Rohini.

Further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, on January 28, bomb threat emails were sent to 30 schools across the Union Territory of Chandigarh, prompting a swift security response by the police and emergency services, officials said.

According to Chandigarh Police, the emails were sent to 22 private schools and eight government schools. Immediately upon receipt of the information, anti-babotage teams, bomb disposal squads, local police units, along with the fire brigade, ambulance, and PCR teams, were immediately rushed to the concerned schools, and a thorough check of the concerned school premises was carried out.

After a detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found, a statement read.

"As a precautionary measure, regular deployment of police force will be ensured in and around schools from January 29, 2026, onwards to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure the smooth and safe functioning of educational institutions in UT Chandigarh," the police said in an official statement.

In connection with the incident, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Sector 17 under Sections 113(3), 351(4), and 62 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 66F of the Information Technology Act.



