UN Calls for Greater Support to Strengthen Lebanese Army Capacities

2026-01-18 08:40:58
(MENAFN) The Lebanese armed forces continue to require additional resources and financial support to enhance their capacity to secure the country’s southern border, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix said Friday.

While acknowledging that the army is expanding its presence and personnel—a development he described as “encouraging”—Lacroix noted that Lebanese authorities and military leaders recognize the ongoing need for greater support to fully strengthen their operational capacities.

In discussions with Lebanese officials, Lacroix said there was interest in retaining, at least temporarily, some of the capabilities currently provided by UNIFIL to continue building the army’s capacity. “So the objectives are clear … it continues to be more that needs to be done on the point of view of strengthening,” he said, emphasizing that Lebanon’s police and security forces still require strong international support.

When asked about concerns over potential escalation between Lebanon and Israel as UNIFIL’s mandate winds down, Lacroix stated that the UN and UNIFIL “will do our best” using all available political tools to reduce tensions and support ongoing efforts toward stability along the border.

