Shankaracharya Stopped At Sangam For Violating Traditions: Officials

After Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati claimed he was allegedly stopped by the Prayagraj administration from taking a dip at the Sangam, officials on Sunday issued a clarification, saying he arrived without prior permission and violated established traditions.

Administration Cites Protocol Violation, Safety Risks

Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj Division, Saumya Agarwal, said the Shankaracharya arrived in a chariot, accompanied by around 200 followers, despite heavy crowding at the Sangam. She alleged that his followers broke barricades and blocked the return route for nearly three hours, causing inconvenience to common devotees and posing a serious safety risk. "Swami Avimukteshwaranand ji, against traditions and without any permission, had come here for 'snaan' on a chariot, along with around 200 followers. There was a large crowd at Sangam, and his followers broke the barrier and blocked the return route for almost 3 hours. Common citizens faced great trouble because of this. Any mishap could have occurred," Saumya Agarwal told ANI.

Police Detail Scuffle, Route Obstruction

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Jogendra Kumar said the Swami Avimukteshwaranand arrived at around 9 am at a location that had been closed since the previous day due to security reasons. He alleged that a scuffle broke out between the police and the Swami's followers, who also damaged barricades, all of which was captured on CCTV. "Swami Avimukteshwaranand came here around 9 am, to this place which has been closed since yesterday due to security reasons. He and his followers had a scuffle with the police. They even broke the barriers, of which we have CCTV footage. When he was told that he was going against tradition, he obstructed the return route with his chariot and his followers for almost three hours. This led to chaos. His followers used children as shields to create chaos," Kumar told ANI.

Stampede Risk and Traditional Norms

The Police Commissioner said repeated requests to disperse were ignored, as the Swami insisted on proceeding to the Sangam nose with a chariot and 200 followers, which he said was against established norms. He added that authorities tried to explain that such a move during peak footfall hours between 9 and 10 am amid morning fog could have led to a stampede. "Despite repeated requests, they did not agree. They were adamant on heading to the Sangam nose with all 200 followers and a chariot, which is against tradition. Every devotee coming here is equal. We tried explaining to him that if he proceeded with a chariot and 200 people, it could lead to a stampede... Due to fog in the morning, the peak footfall at Sangam was around 9-10 am, which is when he came and stood adamant on going to the Sangam nose," the Prayagraj Police Commissioner added.

Kumar further clarified that no saint has been given permission to go against tradition and that all devotees are required to take the holy dip like common citizens. He said the group eventually returned to their ashram after blocking the route for 3 hours, and added that CCTV footage is being examined and that appropriate action will be taken. "No saint has been given permission to go against tradition, and all have been asked to go for 'snaan' like any common person... After obstructing the return route for three hours, they returned to their ashram... Every movement of every person is being monitored on CCTV, so there is no question of any partiality anywhere... We will take necessary action after analysing the cctv footage," he said.

About the Magh Mela

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India.

The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)