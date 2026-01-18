403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited Achieves Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification for Six Office Buildings
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a leading power utility supplying electricity to a populace of around 9 million in North Delhi, has obtained the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum Certification under the LEED v4.1 EBOM (Existing Buildings: Operations and Maintenance) Rating System for six additional existing office buildings, including the Learning & Development Centre (CENPEID), Rani Bagh Protection Office and four key district offices. These buildings have fulfilled the requirements of the LEED Green Building Rating System, established by the U.S. Green Building Council and verified by Green Business Certification Inc.
LEED Platinum is the highest rating awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council & Green Business Certification Inc. (USGBC/GBCL) and recognizes excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable practices, and indoor environmental quality, and innovation in design.
With this, Tata Power-D’L’s 10 existing buildings have received LEED Platinum Certification so far. This milestone adds to Tata Power’DDL’s earlier success in 2022, when four major offices, including the Corporate office, received the same recognition.
The certification was granted after a rigorous evaluation of Tata Po’er-DDL’s green building practices, which include energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems, optimized use of natural resources and water conservation measures, and enhanced indoor environmental quality and occupant comfort. The operations and maintenance of these offices of the discom were evaluated on key sustainability metrics such as energy savings, water conservation, and carbon footprint, and were found to be in compliance with global standards.
Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said:
"We are committed to building a sustainable future and reducing our carbon footprint through innovative practices and responsible operations. Achieving LEED Platinum for 10 of our offices reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with ’ata Power’s long term sustainability goals. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our teams across functions."
This latest achievement further cements Ta’a Power-DDL’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.
About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited:
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million. Tata Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 5.5%, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.
LEED Platinum is the highest rating awarded by the U.S. Green Building Council & Green Business Certification Inc. (USGBC/GBCL) and recognizes excellence in energy efficiency, water conservation, sustainable practices, and indoor environmental quality, and innovation in design.
With this, Tata Power-D’L’s 10 existing buildings have received LEED Platinum Certification so far. This milestone adds to Tata Power’DDL’s earlier success in 2022, when four major offices, including the Corporate office, received the same recognition.
The certification was granted after a rigorous evaluation of Tata Po’er-DDL’s green building practices, which include energy-efficient LED lighting and HVAC systems, optimized use of natural resources and water conservation measures, and enhanced indoor environmental quality and occupant comfort. The operations and maintenance of these offices of the discom were evaluated on key sustainability metrics such as energy savings, water conservation, and carbon footprint, and were found to be in compliance with global standards.
Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Dwijadas Basak, CEO, Tata Power-DDL, said:
"We are committed to building a sustainable future and reducing our carbon footprint through innovative practices and responsible operations. Achieving LEED Platinum for 10 of our offices reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and aligns with ’ata Power’s long term sustainability goals. This milestone is a testament to the hard work and collaboration of our teams across functions."
This latest achievement further cements Ta’a Power-DDL’s commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact.
About Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited:
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited is a joint venture between Tata Power and the Government of NCT of Delhi. Tata Power-DDL distributes electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of around 9 million. Tata Power-DDL has been a frontrunner in implementing power distribution reforms and is acknowledged for its consumer-friendly practices. Since privatization, the Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses in Tata Power-DDL areas have shown a record decline. Today, AT&C losses stand at 5.5%, which is an unprecedented reduction from an opening loss level of 53% in July 2002.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment