Stoltenberg says US might leave NATO over Greenland
(MENAFN) Former NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated in a recent interview that he cannot guarantee the US will remain in NATO. He stressed that European nations must take Washington seriously when it signals intentions regarding Greenland.
US President Donald Trump has renewed efforts to acquire the mineral-rich Arctic island and has suggested he might withdraw the US from NATO if the alliance opposes his plans, heightening tensions with European partners and raising questions about the bloc’s unity.
Stoltenberg praised the European response, citing joint statements from Nordic nations, Germany, and other states that reaffirm Greenland’s status as part of the Kingdom of Denmark.
He emphasized that respecting the sovereignty of NATO allies is crucial.
”We must engage with the United States, which also means speaking up when we disagree,” Stoltenberg said.
Denmark maintains that Greenland is not for sale and that its residents, who voted in 2008 to preserve autonomy within the Danish realm, must decide the island’s future, including control over mining.
Trump has claimed that only US oversight can protect Greenland from Chinese or Russian influence, an assertion rejected by both countries. On Friday, he warned he could impose tariffs on nations that do not support his plans to acquire the island.
After recent meetings in Washington, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen acknowledged a “fundamental disagreement” but expressed hope that a new bilateral working group could help resolve the dispute.
