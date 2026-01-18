Fire Engulfs Shopping Mall In Pakistan, Atleast Six Dead

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Karachi, Pakistan: Atleast six people have been killed in a massive fire that engulfed the Gul Plaza shopping mall in Karachi on Saturday night. Hours after it erupted, the blaze had yet to be fully brought under control, according to updates shared by Pakistani newspaper Dawn.

Media reports said that the initial death toll of three later rose to six, with around 20 people injured in the incident. Officials stated that the fire had been brought under control by about 30 percent and noted that the mall houses around 1,200 shops.

The Edhi Foundation, whose personnel are participating in the rescue efforts, told Dawn that part of the building had collapsed due to the intensity of the fire.