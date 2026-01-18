BSNL's Super Cheap Recharges: Top 10 Plans Starting At Just Rs 1

BSNL's Top 10 Cheapest Recharges:At a time when mobile recharges are getting more expensive, BSNL is offering plans starting from just ₹1. From calling and data to OTT, here are BSNL's 10 cheapest recharges that offer full value for less money.

BSNL: ₹1 Recharge

BSNL's ₹1 plan is an FRC (First Recharge Coupon) plan that comes with a 30-day validity. It offers unlimited calling, 2GB of data daily, and 100 SMS per day.

BSNL's ₹10 Recharge

With this recharge, the user gets ₹7.47 of talktime. It's a good option for those who just want to top up their balance and use call rates as per their existing plan.

BSNL's ₹11 Recharge

In this plan, local and STD calls can be made for just 1 paisa per second for 30 days. There's also an ₹11 international roaming pack that offers SMS and WAP services.

BSNL: ₹14 International Roaming Pack

This is an international roaming pack with a 28-day validity, which includes a missed call alert service. It is not active in Mumbai.

BSNL's ₹15 Recharge

This is a 3-day international roaming pack. This plan offers 5 minutes of free content via IVR. It's also a VAS-based pack with limited validity.

BSNL: ₹16 Recharge

If you suddenly need more data, this ₹16 plan is useful. It provides 2GB of high-speed data for 1 day, after which the speed drops to 40 kbps.

BSNL: ₹20 Talktime Pack

This recharge provides ₹14.95 of talktime. It's better for users who want to maintain their balance by doing small recharges.

BSNL: ₹23 International Roaming Pack

This pack offers a 23-minute astro consultation service via IVR. It is also not for validity extension.

BSNL: OTT and Entertainment Pack for ₹28

For ₹28, BSNL offers two different packs. The BiTV pack includes 7 OTTs like Lionsgate Play, ETV Win, VROTT, and 9 complimentary OTTs. The South Light pack offers South content and extra OTT access.

BSNL: ₹29 30-Day International Roaming Pack

This pack includes a BiTV subscription with 7 OTT platforms: ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Dangal Play, VROTT, Premiumflix, Gujari, and Fridaay. Additionally, 9 extra OTT platforms are complimentary. Note, plan validity cannot be extended with this pack.