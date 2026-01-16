Centre Opens Limited Export Window For Wheat Flour Under DGFT Authorisation, Lays Down Strict Eligibility Norms

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The Centre has allowed limited export of wheat flour and related products under a tightly regulated authorisation mechanism, even as the broader export ban on these items continues.

Under the amended policy, exports of wheat or meslin flour-including atta, maida, semolina (rava/suji), wholemeal atta and resultant atta-up to a cumulative quantity of 5 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) will be permitted under export authorisations issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), subject to conditions and procedures notified separately. However, they will continue to remain in the“prohibited” category.

| Govt wheat procurement surges ahead of key state elections

The relaxation was notified by the DGFT on Friday through an amendment to the export policy, followed by a detailed public notice laying down eligibility, application and allocation modalities.

Mint reported on 2 May 2025 that the Centre will consider resuming exports of maida, semolina and wheat flour (atta) as the country is estimated to see record wheat production of over 115.3 million tonnes this year.

Over and above conditions

The DGFT has clarified that the permitted exports will be over and above the existing policy conditions and will be closely monitored.

As per DGFT's order, applications for export authorisation will be accepted online through its portal, with the first application window open from 21 January to 31 January 2026. Thereafter, applications will be invited during the last 10 days of each month until the permitted export quantity is exhausted.

Each export authorisation will be valid for six months from the date of issuance, with extensions to be considered on a case-by-case basis by a special committee.

Eligible applicants include flour mills and processing units with valid Import Export Code (IEC) and FSSAI licences, merchant exporters with tie-ups or supply agreements with supporting manufacturers, and EOUs, SEZ units and Advance Authorisation holders seeking allocation over and above their imported wheat entitlements.

| India weighs resuming wheat product exports after record output estimates

Exporters will be required to submit detailed documentation, including production capacity, past export performance, confirmed export orders, shipment schedules and a self-declaration certifying that domestic wheat has been sourced without diversion from the public distribution system, it said.

The DGFT has set a minimum threshold for applications, stating that requests for quantities below 2,500 tonnes will not be considered. Authorisations will be non-transferable and must be utilised only by the IEC holder to whom they are issued. In cases of misdeclaration, exporters will be barred from allocation for the next three years.

Allocation of the export quota will be decided by a Special Export Facilitation Committee (EFC), which will meet at least once a month to examine applications, it said, adding that the committee will consider factors such as the applicant's export track record, processing capacity and existence of valid contracts. It will also have the power to reallocate quantities from underperforming exporters to others based on periodic reviews.

Restricted after decline

The government had restricted the export of maida, suji, and wholemeal atta in August 2022 following a decline in wheat production. These products have a strong consumer base in countries with a large Indian diaspora, including the US, the UK, the Gulf nations, and parts of Africa and Southeast Asia.

“We are very optimistic about the lifting of the ban, as it would help us reclaim the market share. Indian atta and other wheat products have developed a strong brand presence among the Indian diaspora. Even when discussions on lifting the ban were underway, millers were already receiving a growing number of enquiries for wheat-based products, reflecting renewed demand and confidence in the market,” said Navneet Chitlangia, president, Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India (RFMFI).

| Inflation effect: wheat export ban to stay ahead of polls, festivals

The public notice further clarifies that exports manufactured in India using domestic wheat under the new quantitative window will be counted against the 5 LMT cap. However, exports by EOUs or under Advance Authorisation using only imported wheat, governed by earlier notifications, will not be counted within this limit.

Exporters who receive authorisations will be required to submit landing certificates within 30 days of completing shipments, failing which future allocations may be affected. Any additional documentation sought by the Special EFC will also have to be furnished within stipulated timelines.

As per the final estimates of crop production for 2024–25 released in November 2025, the wheat production has touched a record 1,17.95 million tonnes, up 4.65 million tonnes from 113.29 million tonnes in the previous year.

Rice output has also reached an all-time high of 150.18 million tonnes, an increase of 12.36 million tonnes over last year's 137.83 million tonnes.