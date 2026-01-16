403
Civilians Face Displacement From Syria’s Deir Hafir
(MENAFN) Nearly 1,000 families have relocated to safer zones after fleeing Deir Hafir, a town east of Aleppo in Syria that remains under the control of the YPG/SDF terrorist organization.
Aerial footage of Deir Hafir, designated by the Syrian army as a military area on Jan. 13 along with other sites west of the Euphrates River, was obtained by a news agency on Friday, highlighting the extent of the disruption in the area.
The town, which has a population of roughly 30,000 residents, has seen daily life grind to a near standstill.
Both pedestrian movement and vehicle traffic have sharply declined, with the M15 highway almost entirely deserted.
Parts of the M15 route — identified by the Syrian Army as a humanitarian passage to allow civilians to evacuate temporarily and safely — were reportedly sealed off using concrete barricades by the YPG/SDF terrorist group.
In response, the Syrian Army opened a humanitarian corridor on Thursday and Friday to facilitate the secure evacuation of civilians from the area.
Despite these measures, the YPG/SDF is allegedly obstructing residents from leaving, aiming to exploit civilians as human shields in anticipation of a potential military operation.
