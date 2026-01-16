Andhra Pradesh To Establish Research Centre AP FIRST In Tirupati

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Jan 16 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to establish AP Futuristic Innovation and Research in Science and Technology (AP FIRST) in Tirupati of Tirumala district.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Friday, approved the proposal to establish the largest research centre.

At a meeting with advisors from the aerospace–defence and IT–digital transformation sectors, he said the institution should work comprehensively to meet the future needs and support the youth of the state.

AP FIRST will be set up through a combination of two premier national institutions in Tirupati -- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER).

This must be developed as a highly prestigious institution, the Chief Minister said.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu asked the state government officials to hold consultations with the Central government to manage AP FIRST effectively.

He said the research centre should coordinate with universities and leading companies across various sectors.

"Students in government and private universities are already working on innovative ideas, and these must be harnessed. To enhance skills among youth in different domains, constant engagement with industries and companies is essential," he added.

The Chief Minister also suggested that emerging technologies and sectors witnessing rapid development must be identified and incorporated into academic curricula in consultation with educational institutions.

He called for strengthening Drone Corporation and underlined the need to expand the use of drones in agriculture and medical emergencies.

He asked the Drone Corporation to form an expert advisory group.

"By the next International Drone Day, the state government's efforts in delivering services through drones should be showcased vividly to the public."

The Chief Minister asked the government officials to conduct in-depth studies on concepts such as drone taxis and drone ambulances.

"Coordinate with the Centre and examine the feasibility of establishing a Drone Traffic Control Management System, similar to air traffic control management," he told officials.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to shape the future of the younger generation and that it is fully prepared to extend all necessary support in that direction.

He emphasised the need to identify sectors that will offer opportunities in future and on enhancing skills among youth.

The Chief Minister said the state government is drafting plans to ensure the state's all-round development.

"Companies across various sectors are also coming forward to invest. In the future, aerospace, defence, space technology, AI and cyber security, semiconductor devices and sensors, quantum technology, healthcare, biotechnology, green energy, and rural area technologies will play a crucial role. The state government is framing policies accordingly and encouraging companies to invest in these sectors."

"For the first time in the country, we are setting up a green ammonia plant in Kakinada as part of the green energy sector. In a similar manner, the state must emerge as a hub for new innovations and start-up companies. It is the responsibility of the state government to provide skilled youth to the companies and industries that come forward," he added.

Aerospace and Defence Advisor Satish Reddy, IT–Digital Transformation Advisor Amit Duggar, IIT Tirupati Director K.N. Satyanarayana, Senthil Kumar, DMTI Director Colonel P.S. Reddy and other senior officials participated.