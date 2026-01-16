Uzbekistan's UZCARD Rolls Out Tez QR Expansion Via New Partnership

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's UZCARD has expanded the functionality of its Tez QR service by enabling payments with HUMO cards, Trend reports via the company.

The updated service is available in the mobile applications VIA, Beepul, and Click SuperApp. Users can select either a UZCARD or HUMO card as the payment source and confirm QR code payments directly in the app, without using a physical card.

Tez QR is designed to support interoperability between different payment instruments and facilitate cashless transactions through a unified digital channel.

HUMO is Uzbekistan's national payment system, providing card-based and digital payment services across the country.

The transition to digital finance in Uzbekistan commenced gradually, gaining traction from 2016 through 2018, and accelerated with the initiation of the "Digital Uzbekistan-2030" Strategy in October 2020.

Significant milestones encompass pre-2016 dependence on cash and state-owned banks; the 2016 inception of Humo to foster competition; the 2018 legalization of cryptocurrency trading and digital economy initiatives; the entry of foreign fintech in 2019, exemplified by TBC Bank's investment in Payme; an increase in remote banking attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020; the 2023 establishment of a National Payment System and a growth in mobile banking users; and proposed cashless mandates for high-value transactions by 2026, alongside innovative payment solutions such as MyID Palm in Tashkent.