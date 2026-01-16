Northwest Reports Exploration Target Drill Results Highlighting Expansion Potential At Andesite Breccia
|Hole
|From
|To
|Length
|Target
|Cu
|Au
|Ag
|CuEq
|True Width
|Pd
|Host Rocks
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(%)
|Est. (m)
|(g/t)
|2025 Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release
|K-25-279
|174.0
|217.6
|43.6
|Andesite Breccia
|0.17
|0.03
|1.46
|0.21
|37.8
|0.00
|Silicified Andesite
|Including
|192.0
|202.0
|10.0
|Andesite Breccia
|0.21
|0.08
|1.76
|0.30
|8.7
|0.01
|Silicified Andesite
|And
|212.0
|217.6
|5.6
|Andesite Breccia
|0.27
|0.03
|1.83
|0.31
|4.8
|0.00
|Silicified Andesite
|K-25-285
|-
|-
|-
|Transfer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|No Significant Value
|K-25-288
|-
|-
|-
|Transfer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|No Significant Value
|Previously Disclosed Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release
|K-08-1226
|113.2
|189.4
|76.2
|Andesite Breccia
|0.42
|0.06
|0.48
|0.48
|53.9
|-
|Propylitic Altered Andesite Breccia
|Including
|142.2
|172.8
|30.6
|Andesite Breccia
|0.64
|0.09
|0.38
|0.72
|21.6
|-
|Sericitic Altered Andesite Breccia
|K-22-2477
|428.0
|508.0
|80.0
|Deep IP High/Res Low Anomaly
|0.01
|0.00
|0.13
|0.02
|Unknown
|0.17
|Propylitic Altered Magnetite Gabbro
|Including
|496.8
|508.0
|11.2
|Deep IP High/Res Low Anomaly
|0.01
|0.00
|0.17
|0.01
|Unknown
|0.21
|Propylitic Altered Magnetite Gabbro
Table 2: Drill Collar Information 8
|Hole
|Collar X
|Collar Y
|Collar Z
|Collar Azimuth
|Collar Dip
|Final Length
|2025 Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release
|K-25-279
|351201
|6157296
|1004
|230
|-50
|347
|K-25-285
|351449
|6155784
|985
|110
|-45
|347
|K-25-288
|351438
|6155786
|986
|150
|-55
|374
|Previously Disclosed Drill Holes Referenced in this News Release
|K-08-122
|351090
|6157292
|1007
|260
|-65
|464
|K-25-247
|351119
|6157564
|1013
|0
|-68
|788
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drilling at Kwanika in 2025 was designed and supervised by NorthWest, implemented by InData Geoscience with assay QA/QC checks by Explore Geosolutions. Samples were collected, tracked and an external QA/QC program was implemented using blanks and standards to monitor analytical accuracy and precision. The samples were sealed on site and shipped to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (“Actlabs”) in Kamloops, BC. The laboratory's internal quality control system complies with global certifications for quality ISO 17025. Drill core samples were analyzed using a combination of Actlabs multi-element 1F2 analysis for low level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES) and the 8-4 Acid ICP-OES analysis for higher level concentrations (4-Acid Digestion, ICP-OES with automatic over limits for base metals and silver). Gold, platinum and palladium assaying was completed with 1C-OES method, using a 30-gram fire assay with ICP finish analysis. In addition, about 5% of the sample pulps are re-assayed at a secondary laboratory to confirm reproducibility and check for bias.
Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed, verified, and approved by Geoff Chinn, P.Geo., VP Business Development and Exploration for NorthWest, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Minerals Projects.
About NorthWest:
NorthWest is a copper-gold exploration and development company with a pipeline of advanced and early-stage projects in British Columbia, including Kwanika-Stardust, Lorraine-Top Cat and East Niv. With a robust portfolio in an established mining jurisdiction, NorthWest is well positioned to participate fully in strengthening global copper and gold markets. The Company is committed to responsible mineral exploration, working collaboratively with First Nations to help ensure future development incorporates stewardship best practices and respects traditional land use. Additional information can be found on the Company's website at .
On Behalf of NorthWest
“Paul Olmsted”
CEO, NorthWest Copper
For further information, please contact:
416-457-3333
...
Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussion with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often, but not always using phrases such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates”, or“believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to statements with respect to; plans and intentions of the Company; proposed exploration and development of NorthWest's exploration property interests; the Company's ability to finance future operations; mine plans; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the development, operational and economic results of current and future potential economic studies; adding the Lorraine resource to the Kwanika-Stardust Project; the Company's goals for 2025; geological interpretations; the estimation of Mineral Resources; anticipated advancement of mineral properties or programs; future exploration prospects; the completion and timing of technical reports; future growth potential of NorthWest; and future development plans.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, constitutes forward-looking information. Although NorthWest believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information since NorthWest can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in NorthWest's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Forward-looking information are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from NorthWest's expectations include risks associated with the business of NorthWest; risks related to reliance on technical information provided by NorthWest; risks related to exploration and potential development of the Company's mineral properties; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and First Nation groups in the exploration and development of properties and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop properties and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time and additional risks identified in NorthWest's filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ in Canada (available at ).
Forward-looking information is based on estimates and opinions of management at the date the information is made. NorthWest does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
1 CuEq assumes metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.
2“High-grade”,“higher-grade” or“strong intercepts” in this news release means intervals or grades greater than 1.0% CuEq.
3 NI 43-101 technical report titled“Kwanika-Stardust Project NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment” dated February 17, 2023, with an effective date of January 4, 2023, filed under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
4 Estimated true widths based on collar azimuth and dip and the average dip of the mineralized zone
5 CuEq assumes consensus metal prices of $2646/oz gold, $4.34/lbs copper, $29.73/oz silver and 80% recovery for all metals, calculated as follows: [Cu+100*((Au/31.1035*Au Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%)+(Ag/31.1035*Ag Price*80%)/(Cu Price*2204.62*80%))]. The New Afton mine was considered as a comparable deposit and reductions to realized recoveries for New Afton were applied for the purpose of Kwanika recoveries.
6 See“Kwanika Project Technical Report NI-43-101" with effective date of April 8,
2009, P.7-7 filed under the Company's+ profile at
7 See October 24, 2022 news release
8 Collar coordinates reference UTM Zone 10N NAD83.
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
