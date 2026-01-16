Brown Sugar Seized In Srinagar, Two Persons Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 16 (IANS) A quantity of brown sugar was seized in Srinagar and two persons arrested in this connection, police said on Friday.

"Srinagar police have recovered 14 grams of narcotic substance, identified as brown sugar, during a 'Naka' (Checkpost) checking operation carried out by Police Station Kralkhud yesterday. The recovery was made from the possession of Rayees Ahmad Dar, also known as Rayees Bandaar, and Abish Imtiyaz Bhat, both inhabitants of the Barbarshah area of Srinagar," a police statement said.

The duo was intercepted during routine checking, following which the narcotic substance was recovered, it said, adding that FIR No. 02 of 2025 under Sections 8, 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Kralkhud, and further investigation has been taken up.

The vehicle bearing registration number JK05D 2631, which was being used by the accused at the time of interception, has also been seized as part of the investigation, the police statement said.

"The preliminary investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the contraband and to identify any possible links in the narcotics supply chain operating in the area. More arrests are not being ruled out as the probe progresses," it said.

J&K Police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive operations against drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities. It is believed that the funds generated by these unlawful activities are used to sustain terror activities.

Police, in addition to detaining the drug smugglers, peddlers, etc., also attach properties created through these unlawful activities. These properties are attached after obtaining orders from the court of law.

According to official data, drug addiction has increased by 10 per cent in Kashmir during the last three years.

In addition to punitive action against the suppliers, the government has also set up de-addiction and counselling centres for the rehabilitation of the youth caught in the quagmire of drug addiction.