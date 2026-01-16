Search Op In Srinagar City Centre Ahead Of Republic Day

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, a speculative Search Operation was launched in parts of Srinagar city centre as part of enhanced security arrangements.

The operation was carried out by Khotibagh Police in coordination with personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force 132 Battalion. Officials said the exercise was initiated following recent security inputs and was aimed at ensuring a safe and secure environment during the national event.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the preventive strategy, joint teams conducted area domination, spot checks, and verification at identified locations across city centre areas. Police officials said the focus remained on preventing any attempt to disturb public peace and strengthening the security grid ahead of Republic Day.

Authorities said such speculative operations are routinely undertaken before important national occasions to maintain law and order and instill a sense of security among inhabitants.

The operation was conducted in a coordinated and professional manner, with efforts made to avoid inconvenience to the public.