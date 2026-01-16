Kiren Rijiju's Graceful Dance Steps Win Admirers At Arunachal Fest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju was at his rhythmic best as he shook a leg at a cultural event in Arunachal Pradesh, turning into an admirable ambassador of the Northeast's cultural richness. He even posted a video of his exploits on social media on Friday.

“I am deeply rooted in my traditional faith and culture without which I'm nothing. Merry making is ultimate during Aka Miji cultural evening. Glad to attend last day of SAROK FESTIVAL Golden Jubilee of AKA- Community at Bana in Arunachal Pradesh,” said the Union Minister in his post on X.

The video shows Rijiju tapping his feet and gracefully performing hand movements as other participants, gathered around a bonfire, cheered the special guest's gesture of joining the dance.

The Sarok Festival pays tribute to the iconic woven hat made of bamboo strips and dried banana leaves. Street dancers in sarok hats perform, celebrating both creativity and practicality.

Rijiju is a Buddhist, a religious minority, and frequently promotes the community's culture and teachings, often leading delegations for sacred relics and emphasising peace through Buddhist principles. He is known for his deep involvement in Buddhist events, such as showcasing Buddha relics in Bhutan and Vietnam.

On Thursday, the Union Minister dismissed as propaganda the claims that minorities are ill-treated in India, asserting that no citizen has ever been forced to leave the country due to oppression.

Speaking at an interaction with members of the minority community at the Christ Church College in Lucknow, Rijiju claimed, "You must have heard remarks that excesses are being committed against Muslims, Sikhs or Christians. Such claims are propaganda and shall continue at all times."

Meanwhile, Rijiju's dance steps won many admirers on social media. One user said,“The Northeast's cultural richness deserves national recognition. Celebrations like the Aka Miji evening showcase India's beautiful diversity.”

“Rooted faith gives wings to culture, Arunachal lives truth beautifully... Salutations to the Aka people of Arunachal Pradesh - Unshaken roots, soaring spirit, timeless tradition,” said an ex-serviceman.

Another social media user reacted to Rijiju's dance video by saying,“There's no other country like India where one gets to see so many vibrant colours, diverse cultures and traditions, yet united under one umbrella 'Bharat'.”