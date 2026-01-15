School Bus Pooling In Dubai: Dh1,000 Cost, Areas, Timeline Revealed

A new shared transport service by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which will help students at various schools in one area to use shared transport system, will cost Dh1,000 per month as part of the launch offer. This was revealed by one of the providers of the service, Yango Group.

The initiative, launched in partnership with Yango Group and Urban Express Transport, will help students from one area going to different schools share luxury SUVs to reduce the cost and congestion. The service is offered to students aged 14 and above.

In its pilot phase, the service will cater to students in the Al Barsha area. The Yango Group has announced that their service will be offered to students attending Bloom Academy, Brighton College, GEMS Founders School, GEMS Al Barsha National School, Dubai American Academy, and the American School of Dubai and cover surrounding residential areas.

Rolled out in two weeks

A senior RTA official said that the initiative has received an immense response and will be rolled out over the next two weeks.“We have received very good positive feedback,” said Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development, Public Transport Agency at RTA.“We will roll out the initiative in one or two weeks as a pilot before expanding it to other areas.”

Speaking to Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the Dubai International Project Management Forum (DIPMF), he said the initiative will offer parents a safe and cost-effective option of getting their wards to school while reducing congestion on the roads.

The Yango Group confirmed that the service is committed to deliver students from their home to school within a time limit not exceeding 60 minutes. The pick-up and drop-off times will be set in line with each school's schedule

Parents who want to avail the service can log into the apps or websites of Yango Group and Urban Express Transport and register their interest.

Safety features

The service will have all the safety features currently offered by school transportation.“There will be cameras, tracking systems and all the safety criteria that is mandatory for school buses,” said Shakri.

This is a pilot project, which will soon be expanded to other areas of Dubai with a view to reducing traffic and ensuring safe transport of students. As the pilot progresses, feedback from families and schools will help assess its impact and guide future operations.