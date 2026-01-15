403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Senate Vote to Block Venezuela War Powers Curb
(MENAFN) The U.S. Senate on Wednesday delivered a 51-50 decision to halt a bipartisan measure designed to restrict President Donald Trump's military authority in Venezuela, following a dramatic reversal by two Republican senators who buckled under aggressive White House lobbying.
After senators Josh Hawley and Todd Young switched their stance and produced a 50-50 chamber split, U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered the decisive tie-breaking vote on a procedural maneuver, torpedoing the resolution that would have mandated congressional authorization before additional military operations in the petroleum-rich South American country.
Young, who engaged in negotiations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, informed CNN on Wednesday that he secured "fairly extensive personal assurances" from the Trump administration regarding America's involvement in Venezuela.
Young indicated the White House will "come to Congress" and pursue congressional consent prior to "any major military operation in Venezuela," noting that Rubio would provide testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee later this month, according to a media report.
Hawley similarly stated Wednesday that Rubio guaranteed him ground forces would not be deployed to Venezuela and that the administration would request congressional approval should that policy shift.
The resolution emerged following a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela that culminated in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. Senate last week voted 52 to 47 to move the war powers resolution forward.
Trump had openly rebuked the five Republicans who aligned with all Democrats in supporting the legislation, declaring they "should never be elected to office again."
The president also personally contacted each of the five senators to express his anger over their votes, according to a media report.
After senators Josh Hawley and Todd Young switched their stance and produced a 50-50 chamber split, U.S. Vice President JD Vance delivered the decisive tie-breaking vote on a procedural maneuver, torpedoing the resolution that would have mandated congressional authorization before additional military operations in the petroleum-rich South American country.
Young, who engaged in negotiations with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, informed CNN on Wednesday that he secured "fairly extensive personal assurances" from the Trump administration regarding America's involvement in Venezuela.
Young indicated the White House will "come to Congress" and pursue congressional consent prior to "any major military operation in Venezuela," noting that Rubio would provide testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee later this month, according to a media report.
Hawley similarly stated Wednesday that Rubio guaranteed him ground forces would not be deployed to Venezuela and that the administration would request congressional approval should that policy shift.
The resolution emerged following a U.S. military intervention in Venezuela that culminated in the detention of President Nicolas Maduro. The U.S. Senate last week voted 52 to 47 to move the war powers resolution forward.
Trump had openly rebuked the five Republicans who aligned with all Democrats in supporting the legislation, declaring they "should never be elected to office again."
The president also personally contacted each of the five senators to express his anger over their votes, according to a media report.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment