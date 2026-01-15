Under The Patronage Of H.E. Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister Of Sports Third Official Edition Of School Games Kicks Off With Participation Of More Than 7,000 Students From 518

H.E. Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum:“The School Games serves as the foundation in the process of identifying and supporting future sports champions, while creating an integrated educational and sporting environment that helps attain national objectives.”



The championship features 13 different sports disciplines, along with Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) for the first time. It has also expanded age categories to ensure increased participation across the student community.

The championship plays a key role in increasing participation rate among younger generations, helping identify and nurture promising talents at an early age. The championship serves as a testament to the successful collaboration between the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, three local sports councils, and the United Arab Emirates Schools and University Sports Federation, which ensures the success of competitions and highlights their societal influence.

UAE, January 14, 2026: Under the patronage of His Excellency Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, the third official edition of the School Games was launched on January 12, 2026, bringing together students across the UAE's public and private schools. A total of 7,096 students from 518 schools are participating in this national annual championship, which seeks to strongly position school sports as a pivotal step to identify and support sports talents across the country and encourage active sports participation among the young generation.

The championship is being organised by the United Arab Emirates Schools and University Sports Federation (UAESUSF), in partnership with the Ministry of Sports, the Ministry of Education, the National Olympic Committee, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the Dubai Sports Council, the Sharjah Sports Council, and various strategic partners. It is a part of an integrated national ecosystem that offers more opportunities for the UAE's athletes to ensure great achievements in both regional and international venues.

In line with this, His Excellency Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports and President of UAESUSF, underscored that the School Games 2026 signifies a pivotal milestone in the development of school sports in the UAE. The event offers a comprehensive national framework that reinforces the role of sports within the educational environment, contributes to the development of a generation with strong physical fitness and athletic skills, and instils trust in the values of fair competition, discipline and teamwork.

Also H.E. reaffirmed that the School Games marks one of the major pillars within the Ministry's and the Federation's plans to discover and nurture sporting talents and create future champions from the country. It helps establish an integrated educational and sporting environment that allows students to strengthen their skills, aligning with the objectives of the National Sports Strategy 2031, given its role in achieving the national target of increasing the number of athletes qualifying for the Olympic Games to over 30 athletes by the 2032 Olympics.

Additionally, Sheikh Suhail stated that the success of the School Games in the previous editions reflects the strong commitment of the Ministry of Sports, UAESUSF, the Ministry of Education, and their partners to encourage children and youth to further incorporate sports into the educational system. This joint effort contributes to the development of Emirati sports and promotes sports as part of daily lifestyle among male and female students.

This year's edition features competitions across 13 individual and team sports, which will be held in two phases. The first phase includes football, athletics, archery, badminton, laser run and table tennis. It also includes the debut of obstacle course racing, which enhances the diversity of programs while aligning with students' interests and supporting wider participation in sports and achievement of national sporting ambitions. The second phase will include the categories such as chess, fencing, judo, jiu-jitsu, taekwondo and swimming.

The competitions will be held throughout the academic year, with the initial phase running from January 12 to February 10, 2026, followed by the second phase from April 1 to 30, 2026. Across both phases, talented students from various regions of each emirate will compete, which will culminate in the finals and an award ceremony on May 23, 2026. Students who qualify from both phases will then compete at the national level in the finals, with the top three participants receiving gold, silver, and bronze medals.

Over the past editions, the School Games has attained remarkable success. The two previous editions, along with the pilot edition, witnessed the participation of nearly 12,166 male and female students and the recognition of 1,928 champions. In addition, the UAE Committee for Talent and Sports Support, in collaboration with Elite Sport UAE, continues to conduct detailed assessments and offer tailored training programs for winners to ensure their development. These efforts are complemented by cutting-edge technologies and internationally specialised teams, positioning athletes on clear pathways to sporting excellence aligning with the best global practices.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 697 times

PR Category: Local & Government News

Posted on: Thursday, January 15, 2026 7:09:00 AM UAE local time (GMT+4)