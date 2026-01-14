Thomas Stocker
- Emeritus Professor of Climate and Environmental Physics, University of Bern
Thomas Stocker was born in Zürich and obtained a PhD in Natural Sciences of ETH
Zürich in 1987. He held research positions at University College London, McGill University
(Montreal), Columbia University (New York) and University of Hawai'i (Honolulu). From
1993 to 2024 he was Professor of Climate and Environmental Physics at the University of
Bern. Thomas Stocker has authored or co-authored more than 260 peer-reviewed papers
in the area of climate dynamics and paleoclimate modeling and reconstruction. From 2008
to 2015 he served as Co-Chair of Working Group I of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on
Climate Change (IPCC) that provided the scientific foundation of the Paris Agreement.
Thomas Stocker holds two honorary doctorates of the University of Versailles and ETH
Zürich and received numerous awards for his work. He is a Foreign Honorary Member of
the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the German Academy Leopoldina, and the
Italian Accademia dei Lincei. In 2017 he was awarded the Swiss Science Prize Marcel
Benoist, and in 2024 he shared the BBVA Foundation Frontiers of Knowledge Award
Emeritus Professor of Climate and Environmental Physics, University of Bern
