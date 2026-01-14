Explore DIFC's Art Scene This Season, From Rare Masterpieces To Contemporary Global Talent

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) DIFC offers exceptional regional access to a work connected to the Sistine Chapel and a curated selection of highly imaginative artistic expressions by contemporary global artists

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), one of the city's most vibrant cultural and lifestyle hubs, presents a captivating showcase of international artists, landmark artworks, and globally significant exhibitions this season. These curated, accessible experiences seamlessly connect culture, place, and people, reinforcing Dubai's role as a premier destination for exchange, dialogue, and public engagement.

Rare Michelangelo drawing at Christie's

An extremely rare Michelangelo drawing, offering an unparalleled glimpse into the Renaissance master's creative process, is now on display at Christie's, Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC, until Thursday 15 January. This powerful red chalk study, created in preparation for the right foot of the Sistine Chapel's iconic Libyan Sibyl, is one of only about 10 Michelangelo drawings still in private hands.

This is the first unrecorded study for the Sistine ceiling ever to come to auction. Following its limited viewing in DIFC, this extraordinary artwork will proceed to auction in New York in February 2026, with an estimate of USD1.5mn to USD 2mn.

Giada Damen, a Specialist in Christie's Old Master Drawings Department, who identified the rediscovered work, will be on site during the viewing period.

Details: Until January 15, 2026 | 10 am – 7 pm

Location: Gate Village, Building 3, DIFC

DIFC Canvas presents: Anna Chekh's 'Shadow Horses'

Ukrainian contemporary artist Anna Chekh returns to DIFC with 'Shadow Horses', a compelling three-headed stainless-steel sculpture inspired by the UAE, reflecting themes of movement, identity, and cultural dialogue.

Presented through DIFC Canvas, the district's dedicated social series documenting art and exhibitions, this installation reinforces Chekh's deep connection to DIFC, where her artistic journey began with 'Shadowman' and continued through DIFC Art Nights and DIFC Sculpture Park.

Art enthusiasts can experience 'Shadow Horses' through exclusive video content shared across DIFC's social channels.

Details: Until May 2026 | 10 am – 7 pm

Location: DIFC Sculpture Park

DIFC Canvas presents: Ruslan Gudiev's 'Shifted Diagonal'

Russian artist Ruslan Gudiev's debut Dubai exhibition, 'Shifted Diagonal', continues its run at RARARES Gallery, Gate Avenue 3, DIFC, until 18 February. Presented as part of DIFC Canvas, this exhibition traces Gudiev's long-term exploration of form and movement, building on his landmark A Fragment of the Big Diagona, exhibited at MMOMA in 2023.

The body of work traces the evolution of his visual language, from expressive abstractions developed in the late 1980s to the design and architecture-driven Abstract Composition series of the 2010s and 2020s.

A central highlight is The Ancient Stones (2025), a new graphic cycle reflecting his ongoing investigation into the diagonal as a generative force. This collaboration underscores DIFC's evolving cultural programme and its role in bringing internationally acclaimed artists to the Middle East.