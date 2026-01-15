Araghchi: Iran Capable Of Countering Any Destabilizing Plots

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has once again strongly condemned what it described as U.S. interference in its internal affairs, Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi said during a telephone conversation with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Azernews reports.

Araghchi told Jaishankar that peaceful protest rallies held across the country had been hijacked by various terrorist groups and turned into violent unrest. He emphasized that Iran is fully capable of confronting and neutralizing any destabilizing or subversive plans.

During the call, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar highlighted the importance of bilateral relations between Tehran and New Delhi. He stressed the need to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region and to restore stability, adding that India is ready to cooperate toward these goals.

The two ministers also exchanged views on bilateral ties, as well as regional and international developments.

It is worth noting that protests erupted in Iran in late December following a sharp depreciation of the national currency, the rial, against foreign currencies, along with soaring inflation and other economic difficulties. Reports indicate that there have been casualties, including deaths and injuries, although no official figures have been released.