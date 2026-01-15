Iran Lashes Out At External Meddling In Its Internal Affairs, FM Says
During the call, Iran's Foreign Minister highlighted that peaceful protests within the country had been exploited by terrorist organizations, transforming them into violent uprisings. He emphasized that Iran possesses the capability to thwart any subversive efforts.
On the other hand, Indian Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stressed the significance of bilateral relations, underscoring the need to prevent further escalation of tensions in the region and to work towards restoring stability. He also affirmed India's readiness to collaborate in this regard.
The two ministers also exchanged perspectives on matters pertaining to their bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.
The protests, which erupted in late December, were primarily ignited by the sharp depreciation of the national currency, soaring inflation, and other economic hardships. While reports of casualties have surfaced, the precise figures remain unconfirmed.
