How One Teacher Is Bringing Science To Life In Kashmir


2026-01-15 12:03:56
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) By Dr. Mushtaq Rather

Naveed Gull's science classroom at Model Higher Secondary School Kokernag in Anantnag buzzes with creative energy.


He moves among his students, guiding them through experiments using simple, everyday materials.

A pulley swings, chemicals bubble, and a small stream outside turns into a living lab. Students watch, touch, ask questions, and test their ideas.

They think about what happens, talk about the results, and try again.

Kashmir Observer

