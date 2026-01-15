Russia Loses 1,150 Soldiers In Ukraine War Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukrainian forces have destroyed 11,557 (+7) Russian tanks, 23,904 (+2) armored fighting vehicles, 36,182 (+84) artillery systems, 1,611 (+8) multiple rocket launchers, 1,277 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 4,163 cruise missiles. The Russian army has also lost 434 warplanes, 347 helicopters, 107,357 (+929) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 2 submarines, 74,306 (+187) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 4,042 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being updated.