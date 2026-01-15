NATO-Ukraine Center Outlines Priorities For 2026

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

These priorities are set out in JATEC's Work Program for 2026, which was approved at a meeting of the JATEC Senior Supervisory Board.

"Among the priorities are innovation, analytics and artificial intelligence, education and training, medical support, and interoperability with the Alliance," the statement said.

The ministry noted that Ukraine's combat experience will help ensure more effective implementation of each of the identified priorities and strengthen the capabilities of both Ukraine and the Alliance.

This involves a mutually beneficial exchange of expertise, whereby NATO provides analytical tools and standardization mechanisms, while Ukraine shares practical innovations and tactics that have been tested in combat.

NATO-Ukraine Council meeting: Kyiv requested Patriot, NASAMS missiles

The meeting also approved decisions on securing funding for JATEC projects through the Ukraine Comprehensive Assistance Package (CAP) Trust Fund.

This will make it possible to attract additional resources for the implementation of long-term projects aimed at developing Ukraine's capabilities. At the same time, JATEC's budget will focus on delivering rapid and practical results within the year, "here and now."

Another important decision for JATEC's operations in 2026 was the supervisory board's approval of a further plan to develop a secure information exchange system between Ukraine and NATO.

As a result, a system of secure and rapid communications between Ukraine and JATEC will be deployed in 2026.