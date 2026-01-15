Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Set To Gain Wider Diploma Recognition Through Tokyo Convention

2026-01-15 01:03:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, January 15. Kazakhstan is expanding the international recognition of its diplomas, Maxim Spotkay, the Head of the Senate Administration, said on his social media account, Trend reports.

The Senate (the upper house of the parliament) has ratified the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education (Tokyo Convention), adopted under UNESCO's auspices.

The document sets unified and transparent rules for diploma recognition among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia, and others. Kazakhstan is establishing common standards, mandatory exchange of official information, and streamlined procedures for validating educational credentials.

The convention also provides access to the Asia-Pacific Network of National Information Centres (APNNIC) network, an international platform for sharing information on qualifications.

Kazakhstan will become the first Central Asian country to join the Tokyo Convention.

Trend News Agency

