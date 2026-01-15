Kazakhstan Set To Gain Wider Diploma Recognition Through Tokyo Convention
The Senate (the upper house of the parliament) has ratified the Asia-Pacific Regional Convention on the Recognition of Qualifications in Higher Education (Tokyo Convention), adopted under UNESCO's auspices.
The document sets unified and transparent rules for diploma recognition among countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including China, Japan, Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Mongolia, and others. Kazakhstan is establishing common standards, mandatory exchange of official information, and streamlined procedures for validating educational credentials.
The convention also provides access to the Asia-Pacific Network of National Information Centres (APNNIC) network, an international platform for sharing information on qualifications.
Kazakhstan will become the first Central Asian country to join the Tokyo Convention.
