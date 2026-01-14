403
Turkey, Somalia establish joint labor commission, launch action plan
(MENAFN) Türkiye and Somalia officially enacted the “Türkiye-Somalia Joint Labor Commission First Meeting Protocol and the 2026–2027 Action Plan” on Tuesday, according to a ministry statement.
The inaugural meeting of the joint commission took place in Ankara, where Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Isikhan met with Somali Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Salim Alio Ibro and his delegation.
Isikhan said the protocol and action plan aim to establish comprehensive, sustainable cooperation in areas such as labor inspections, occupational health and safety, effective management of labor migration, vocational training, and the development of national occupational standards.
Following a bilateral discussion with Ibro, Isikhan also led a delegation-level meeting with his counterpart. Speaking at the gathering, the Turkish minister highlighted the ongoing strengthening and expansion of Türkiye-Somalia relations, noting that bilateral ties have grown increasingly strategic over time.
Expressing optimism for a productive period of collaboration, Isikhan said: “As a ministry, we attach great importance to sharing our experience with the Somali side in matters within our mandate, and we aim to strengthen our cooperation in these areas.”
He added that the 2026–2027 action plan is designed to elevate existing cooperation to a higher level, broaden its scope, and establish a firm legal framework for exchanging information, documents, and expertise between the two ministries.
