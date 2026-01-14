403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bill, Hillary Clinton decline to testify in Jeffrey Epstein case
(MENAFN) Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have declined to testify in a congressional investigation examining how authorities handled the Jeffrey Epstein case, rejecting subpoenas issued by the House Oversight Committee.
The panel had planned to question Bill Clinton on Tuesday and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday. Instead, the couple responded through an extensive legal letter and a separate jointly signed public statement, arguing that the subpoenas were “invalid and legally unenforceable.”
“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer voiced frustration over the decision, leaving an empty chair at the deposition table to highlight the former president’s absence. Comer said the committee would move next week toward a vote to hold Bill Clinton in contempt.
“No one’s accusing Bill Clinton of anything, any wrongdoing. We just have questions,” Comer told reporters. If the House ultimately approves a contempt resolution, the matter would be referred to the Justice Department, which would determine whether any prosecution is warranted.
The standoff comes as federal authorities continue releasing large volumes of material from the Epstein investigation. An initial disclosure made public in December 2025 included numerous photographs showing Bill Clinton alongside Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, though the images were not accompanied by dates or contextual explanations.
Records linking Clinton to Epstein extend back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to flight logs, Clinton and members of his circle took several overseas trips aboard Epstein’s private aircraft, commonly dubbed the “Lolita Express,” with destinations including parts of Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Epstein also made multiple visits to the White House during Clinton’s presidency.
The panel had planned to question Bill Clinton on Tuesday and Hillary Clinton on Wednesday. Instead, the couple responded through an extensive legal letter and a separate jointly signed public statement, arguing that the subpoenas were “invalid and legally unenforceable.”
“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote.
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer voiced frustration over the decision, leaving an empty chair at the deposition table to highlight the former president’s absence. Comer said the committee would move next week toward a vote to hold Bill Clinton in contempt.
“No one’s accusing Bill Clinton of anything, any wrongdoing. We just have questions,” Comer told reporters. If the House ultimately approves a contempt resolution, the matter would be referred to the Justice Department, which would determine whether any prosecution is warranted.
The standoff comes as federal authorities continue releasing large volumes of material from the Epstein investigation. An initial disclosure made public in December 2025 included numerous photographs showing Bill Clinton alongside Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, though the images were not accompanied by dates or contextual explanations.
Records linking Clinton to Epstein extend back to the late 1990s and early 2000s. According to flight logs, Clinton and members of his circle took several overseas trips aboard Epstein’s private aircraft, commonly dubbed the “Lolita Express,” with destinations including parts of Asia, Africa, and Eastern Europe. Epstein also made multiple visits to the White House during Clinton’s presidency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment