Canada, UAE Deepen Trade Ties With AI, Defence And Banking Deals: Minister

Canada and the UAE have recently signed agreements focused on artificial intelligence, defence, energy, and financial services, the Canadian Minister of International Trade Maninder Sidhu, told Khaleej Times.

One of the areas that Canada is focusing its foreign trade on is expanding its capacity at its ports, Sidhu added. On Tuesday, he met with DP World's CEO, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, to further discuss those opportunities.

“If you look at what Canada is trying to do about diversification of trade, the number is $300 billion of non-US exports within the next 10 years,” he said. The US is the major receiver of Canada's exports, which include rich resources in crude petroleum, natural gas, and minerals. In 2024, Canada's exports to the US were valued at around $419.75 billion.

In the UAE, Canada's main exports in September 2025 were agricultural products, namely dried legumes, rapeseed, and wheat, according to data from the Observatory of Economic Complexity.

The UAE and Canada have a long-standing history of shared commitments in investments, regional security, and people-to-people ties. Although bilateral relations between the two countries date back more than 50 years, last November was the first time that the Canadian prime minister visited the Emirates.

On his one-day trip to the UAE, Sidhu was accompanied by a delegation of over 40 Canadian companies across varying sectors, from advanced manufacturing to technology and AI, as well as aerospace and energy.

Canada's National Bank, founded in 1859 and headquartered in Montreal, has also opened its first branch in the UAE.

This makes it the fourth Canadian bank to open in the UAE.