Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Arada Introduces Inaura, A Dynamic Fitness-Led Hospitality And Branded Residences Concept, With A Debut Location In Downtown Dubai

Arada Introduces Inaura, A Dynamic Fitness-Led Hospitality And Branded Residences Concept, With A Debut Location In Downtown Dubai


2026-01-14 06:00:32
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
  • Inaura Downtown offers luxury hotel and 114 branded residences including triple-storey, duplex and full-floor residences
  • Designed by MVRDV, the tower features a central orb structure, with kinetic wellness embedded in the overall architecture
  • Positioned on a permanent Burj Khalifa view corridor, sales at AED1.7bn project to begin this month
Dubai, United Arab Emirates:January 2026 – Arada has unveiled Inaura, an urban fitness-led hospitality and residences concept, with its debut development, Inaura Downtown, set to launch sales by the end of January. Inaura is centred on the concept of kinetic wellness, which aims to integrate movement, balance and everyday wellbeing into the rhythm of city life. Designed by renowned Dutch architectural firm MVRDV, Inaura's first location is a striking new addition to the Downtown Dubai skyline. Over 200 metres tall and 42 floors high, the tower's main architectural feature is a distinctive central orb structure that plays host to a social and dining space granting residents and visitors a 360-degree view of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Dubai Mall. The tower responds directly to its setting, moving from active, city-facing spaces at street level to quieter, more private environments as it rises, reflecting a curated journey from energy to recovery. Inaura Downtown comprises a luxury hotel tower with 114 branded residences – which includes The Sky Penthouse, a three-storey, six-bedroom home – two duplex, five-bedroom Sky Villas, and a collection of apartments ranging from one to four bedrooms. HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, Executive Vice Chairman of Arada, said:“Wellbeing today is defined by energy, movement and how we live day to day. Inaura brings this to life by creating places where physical vitality and urban experience meet. This brand reflects how people now want to live: connected to their environment and supported by spaces that foster momentum.” Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said:“With Inaura, we're bringing together design, fitness and ritual to build spaces where energy flows through every element and cultivates belonging. This is the first in a series of kinetic wellness destinations designed to scale globally, combining rhythm, function and purpose to meet a growing demand for homes and hotels that prioritise movement, balance and everyday performance.” Inaura's amenities are designed to foster a seamless fitness- and wellness-led lifestyle. Highlights include a 3,000 sqm multi-level Formative gym and fitness centre with yoga, boxing, Pilates, and dance studios; a fully fledged medical clinic; a holistic spa with cryotherapy, hydrotherapy, and immersive sound and bath therapies; and diverse F&B options spread across the ground podiums and the tower's signature orb, which will host a Sky Lounge. The development also features co-working spaces, meeting rooms, a cinema, library, and children's play area. The residences at Inaura are designed as part of a fully integrated movement-led environment, with layouts, materials and spatial planning focused on comfort, functionality and long-term liveability. All homes feature generous proportions, floor-to-ceiling glazing, and clear separation between living, private and service areas, maximising natural light, and balconies offering panoramic views across Downtown Dubai. Residents benefit from seamless access to shared wellness, hospitality and lifestyle spaces within the tower. Located at the edge of Downtown Dubai, the site occupies a permanent Burj Khalifa view corridor, a rare positioning within the district. The development offers easy connectivity to Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and major transport routes, placing it at the intersection of the city's cultural, commercial and lifestyle hubs. Inaura Hotel spans ten lower floors of the tower, offering a contemporary hospitality experience rooted in movement, recovery and connection. Designed for guests who treat fitness and wellness as part of daily life, the hotel blends modern luxury rooms and suites with direct access to the tower's shared facilities. The tower is LEED Gold precertified, combining sustainable design, long-term performance, and wellbeing-focused facilities and amenities, reflecting the growing shift toward wellness-led real estate in global city centres. Inaura builds on Arada's growing expertise in branded and wellness-led living, following the success of developments such as Armani Beach Residences at Palm Jumeirah, W Residences at Dubai Harbour and Akala, the world's first precision wellness destination. While Akala focuses on longevity and restorative care, Inaura marks the next chapter in Arada's wellness journey; one centred on movement, architecture and energy. The launch also draws on Arada's experience in the fitness space, managed by the Formative brand, which oversees the UAE's largest group of gyms by revenue. About Arada: Launched in 2017 and headquartered in the UAE, Arada was created to build spaces people connect with for healthier, happier and more meaningful lives.
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.


MENAFN14012026005446012082ID1110597293



Mid-East Info

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search