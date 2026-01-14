403
US War Department unveils AI-first military strategy
(MENAFN) The US Department of War has rolled out a new strategy to rapidly expand the military’s adoption of artificial intelligence, aiming to create an “AI-first” force across all domains of combat.
Mandated by President Donald Trump, the plan initially targets seven projects designed to enhance combat effectiveness through AI-driven tactics and simulations, accelerate intelligence analysis for new weapons development, and automate internal military administration and workflow processes.
US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stated that the Pentagon will significantly increase access to AI computing resources and leverage “hundreds of billions of dollars in private capital flowing into American AI.”
A central directive of the strategy emphasizes removing “woke DEI” considerations from military AI systems, arguing that “diversity, equity, and inclusion and social ideology have no place” in tools intended for combat.
“Gone are the days of equitable AI, and other DEI and social justice infusions that constrain and confuse our employment of this technology,” Hegseth said. “We will not employ AI models that won’t allow you to fight wars.”
He also announced that personnel will soon gain access to Elon Musk’s Grok AI via GenAI.mil, a platform that already provides a government-specialized version of Google’s Gemini AI. “Very soon, we will have the world’s leading AI models on every unclassified and classified network throughout our department – long overdue,” Hegseth said.
Additionally, the Pentagon will adopt a “wartime approach to people and policies” that hinder AI adoption, establishing a “barrier removal SWAT team” empowered to bypass non-statutory requirements and identify obstacles to implementation.
