Qatar Fund For Development Projecting Doha's Global Humanitarian Reach

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has reinforced its position as a major international development and humanitarian actor, supporting vulnerable communities and promoting long-term economic empowerment in some of the world's most fragile regions.

Established as a public institution, QFFD is responsible for coordinating and implementing Qatar's overseas development assistance. Its strategy aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and Qatar National Vision 2030, with a focus on education, healthcare, economic empowerment and community development.

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has classified the fund as a key partner and one of its largest donors. Over recent years, QFFD support has reached millions of vulnerable people in countries including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Malaysia and South Sudan.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Public Relations and Communications at QFFD, Abdulrahman Abdulreda Al Lenjawi, said the fund serves as a central instrument of Qatar's global development policy, prioritising capacity-building rather than short-term relief.

"DFFD focuses on investing in people and communities through education, health, economic development and infrastructure, alongside emergency humanitarian response in times of crisis," he said.

He added that QFFD programs also target youth and women's empowerment, healthcare financing, rehabilitation of medical facilities, emergency aid, and assistance to refugees and displaced populations.

To strengthen its development impact, the fund has launched several flagship initiatives, including Qatar Creating Vision to improve eye-care services, Nanmu (Growth Together) to empower children and youth, and support for UNICEF's Generation Unlimited digital education initiative. It has also backed green entrepreneurship programs in the Eastern Caribbean and women's empowerment initiatives in conflict-affected regions.

Among its major projects, QFFD has provided a $50 million development loan to support the Gulf electricity interconnection system and link it to southern Iraq, enhancing regional energy security. It has also allocated a $702 million grant to support Syria's energy sector, aimed at increasing power generation capacity and supporting reconstruction efforts.

In Gaza, the fund rehabilitated and fully reopened the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani Rehabilitation and Prosthetics Hospital after damage sustained during the Israeli offensive, alongside the opening of a new branch in the south of the territory. QFFD has also implemented programs to support women working in textiles and handicrafts in Afghanistan, helping thousands achieve economic independence in fragile environments.

Last year alone, the fund signed 16 strategic agreements worth a combined $526.6 million, supporting humanitarian and development initiatives benefiting millions worldwide.

Al Lanjawi said cooperation with UN agencies remains a cornerstone of QFFD's strategy. The fund has committed long-term core funding to ensure the sustainability of UN operations, including $16 million each to OCHA and UNDP for 2025-2026, $8 million to UNICEF, additional support for the Generation Unlimited initiative, $1 million to UN Women, and contributions to the UN Population Fund. QFFD has also pledged $ 500 illion in long-term core support for UN agencies.

He said these investments reflect a belief that sustainable development - particularly in energy, healthcare rehabilitation and women's empowerment - is key to rebuilding societies and fostering lasting resilience, rather than providing temporary relief.