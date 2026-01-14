India, Israel Boost Cooperation In Fisheries, Aquaculture Sector

India-Israel Strengthen Fisheries Cooperation

Union Minister of Fisheries Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh made a visit to Israel to participate in the Second Global Summit on "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026, which is being held from January 13 to 15, in Eilat, reinforcing cooperation between India and Israel in the fisheries and aquaculture sector.

In a post on X, the Union Minister shared that his delegation visited the National Centre for Mariculture (NCM) in Eilat. During the visit, Singh was briefed on NCM's research programs, including broodstock development, hatchery technologies, Integrated Multi-Trophic Aquaculture (IMTA) models, and innovative disease management strategies.

"I commenced my official visit to Israel to participate in the Second Global Summit "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026" being held in Eilat, strengthening India-Israel cooperation in the fisheries and aquaculture sector," said Singh. "During the visit to the National Centre for Mariculture (NCM), Eilat, I was briefed on cutting-edge research and facilities related to broodstock development, hatchery technologies, IMTA models, and innovative disease management practices," said Singh.

The Fisheries Minister also held discussions on opportunities for joint research and collaboration between the two nations. These discussions aimed to strengthen knowledge exchange, enhance production efficiency, and introduce advanced mariculture solutions adapted to Indian conditions. "We also held productive discussions on enhancing India-Israel collaboration and joint research to promote knowledge exchange, improve production efficiency, and adapt advanced mariculture solutions to Indian conditions," added Singh.

India-France Strategic Partnership Discussed

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, in New Delhi and discussed further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership. In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "A pleasure meeting Amb Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to the President of France. Exchanged views on further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership."

He added that they also discussed "key takeaways" from his recent visit to Paris and Bonne's engagements in Delhi."Also discussed key takeaways from my recent visit to Paris and his engagements in Delhi," Jaishankar said.

The meeting came as India and France reiterated their commitment to their strategic partnership during the 38th India-France Strategic Dialogue, co-chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Adviser to the French President, in New Delhi. The two sides discussed ongoing bilateral initiatives across security, defence, technology, space and civil nuclear cooperation. They also explored opportunities for joint development and collaboration in the spirit of "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat". (ANI)

